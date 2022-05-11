Niurka Marcos assures that she had an affair with Osvaldo Ríos and he answers her

The second season of Telemundo’s reality show, La casa de los Famosos, has not yet started and romances and controversy are already the order of the day among its participants; Well, to the surprise of many, two of the celebrities who will be inside the house have started a series of burning statements.

It is nothing more and nothing less than the scandal woman, Niurka Marcos and the actor Osvaldo Ríos, and it is that the Cuban assured that in the past they would have shared something more than a simple friendship, so when they meet again in this project, anything it could happen.

“We already quimbamos (having relationships) and he asked me not to tell anyone that we had quimbed, if he throws the dogs at me I will say: ‘no! Because you told me not to tell anyone'”, the artist joked about Osvaldo Ríos”, she said in an interview with host Rodner Figueroa, later declaring that she is open to everything: “At home, whoever is left, I eat it”, he added.

These words reached the ears of Ríos, who, when questioned about it, thus responded to Marcos: “If I had something intimate with her, I don’t remember it because gentlemen have no memory,” although he made it clear that he would be willing to remember the past: “there are never ashes, there is always fire”, finished.

It should be noted that so far none of the participants has been seen, but could it be that when they meet again, the sparks jump between these two celebrities?