Niurka Marcos assures that she has experienced “very horrible things” since she left ‘The House of the Famous’

Niurka Marcos is the most recent eliminated from ‘The House of the Famous’ and the Cuban assured that from the moment she left the Telemundo reality show she has experienced a series of situations that she considers to be “horrible”.

“I have lived, Héctor, very horrible things since I left, very toxic. I think it’s horrible how people are behaving, animals appear everywhere. I really expected something else from this experience. I made a family in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’…”, revealed Marcos during a live broadcast with Héctor Sandarti.

The Cuban woman left ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ after facing Daniella Navarro in the last elimination phase, who with great emotion thanked and sent a message to her daughter when it became known which of the two was the one who would leave the house . Marcos, for his part, kept a smile on his face after hearing the result of the public voting.

Then it was that Marcos expressed his emotions regarding his elimination from the second season of this reality show: “I am very proud. I am very proud, it does not matter that the public preferred that I be out because I left the most honest part of me, the most transparent part of me, the mother in me…” said the Cuban through tears.

Since it became known that Marcos was one of the nominees on social networks The viewers of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ did not stop inviting people to vote for her, to finally remove her from the program.

“VAMOOOOS X TI NIURKA #SETEACABOTUFIESTA”, “Niurka and her clan out”, “Niurka out”, “Niurka out, Take Your Broom and Fly to Your House”, “MASSIVE VOTE FOR NIURKA” and “Perfect, now let’s vote por lewis o niurka” were some of the messages left by viewers in Instagram posts regarding the nominees for elimination.

Keep reading: The public celebrates that Nacho Casano could not save any nominee for elimination in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’

Osvaldo Ríos is not forgiven: will he be the next to leave ‘The House of the Famous’?

These are the four nominees for elimination in ‘The House of Famous’