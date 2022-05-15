Niurka Marcos calls Adamari López “fat and ugly” in front of Toni Costa

The actress Niurka Marcos made harsh criticism against Adamari Lopez during the transmission of ‘The House of Famous 2′ talking about the Puerto Rican physique.

Marcos referred to the stage of the Puerto Rican woman’s life in which she gained considerably in weight and called her “fat and ugly”.

“There was a time when it became ugly, embarrassed and fat”, he referred to Adamari in front of Toni Costa.

Before the comments, which were made in front of many of the reality show’s participants, Toni lowered her head, however, she did not make any comments or to criticize her ex-partner for a decade, but she did not express herself to defend her as she had done in other ocasions.

At another point, Marcos also criticized Adamari for not defending Toni from the comments they made about her sexuality.

“It is also the mother’s fault, because she did not say: ‘He is not and he is the father of my daughter and they respect him.’ There are times when you have to speak with grief. I love Adamari very much, I just saw her and she touched me very much. She’s gorgeous, but those are past mistakes. You have to defend the family,” said the actress.

Many of the participants spoke of the physical change of the Puerto Rican and said that she is beautiful and that she looks much younger than her 50-year-old age.