Niurka Marcos criticizes the tattoos on Christian Nodal’s face and calls Paulina Rubio envious – Prensa Libre

During the interview, she recalled that she had a permanent pigment placed on her lips, which caused her some discomfort and said that these were a “naquerías” (ordinary or cheesy), but that they made her look better, while Nodal’s decision to tattooing his face was another type of naquerías and that she warned him not to do it because it could be criticized by his public.

“I told him that he was a star, that he should not tattoo his face so much because it is his facade,” he stressed.

Nodal has several tattoos around his face and under his eyes, including those he got in honor of his ex-fiancée, Belinda. He currently only keeps Utopia next to a red heart on the forehead.

The journalists also took the opportunity to show her some videos of Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio, in “Perrísimas Tour”, where it is observed that Alejandra does everything possible to interact with the Golden Girl and she ignores her.

The Cuban said on camera that Alejandra does know how to share her stage with other people, and her intention from the beginning was to meet with Rubio in peace.

“You know what I think? That the true artist, with true talent, shares the stage with humility, and since Alejandra Guzmán is a great artist, she shares the stage and it was her intention. Ale sings, Ale performs, Ale is a queen and she respects her audience,” she said. About Paulina, on the contrary, he said she, not a single word… she’s bullshit.

“Paulina doesn’t sing as much and she’s not as talented. You wanted to do the same thing to Thalía years ago, right? So why collaborate with her? Surely the tickets are being canceled and all because the public saw that and she did not like it, “she added in front of the cameras.