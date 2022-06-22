Entertainment

Niurka Marcos did not appear at the gala of The House of the Famous

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 2 minutes read

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    This is how the surprising elimination of Niurka Marcos from La Casa de Los Famosos was experienced

    06:27

  • Laura Bozzo is already planning a new strategy to reach the final of La Casa de los Famosos

    02:10

  • This is how the inhabitants of La Casa de los Famosos reacted after the elimination of Niurka Marcos

    03:24

  • The pressure increases in La Casa de los Famosos due to the possible creation of a third team

    02:37

  • Daniella Navarro gets an award at The House of Celebrities and leaves Niurka speechless

    01:52

  • Nacho Casano cries for having to choose between his career and his family

    01:35

  • Toni Costa breaks down in tears upon hearing little Alaïa’s message for Father’s Day

    01:41

  • “It is the beginning of a revolution”: Toni Costa defines his strategy in La Casa de los Famosos

    00:53

  • Niurka is nominated for the first time in The House of Celebrities and takes it out on Ivonne

    02:36

  • “Lewis Mendoza only gets in the way”: ‘Potro’ Caballero says who should leave La Casa de los Famosos

    06:08

  • A bullet against his father defined the future of Los Tigres del Norte

    01:35

  • Alliances, love and a bit of rebellion marked the day at La Casa de los Famosos

    01:41

  • “Do you like to feel that I’m jealous of you?”: Niurka makes Juan Vidal feel good in La Casa de los Famosos

    01:30

  • Laura Bozzo tries to make peace with Niurka Marcos’ team at La Casa de los Famosos

    02:09

  • Ivonne Montero becomes the new leader of The House of Celebrities

    01:10

  • Julia Gama leaves La Casa de los Famosos and calls Niurka Marcos and Nacho Casano “rotten apples”

    03:13

  • The House of the Famous becomes a battlefield. Here’s a recount of the fights

    01:47

  • The absence of Niurka creates more controversy among the inhabitants of La Casa de los Famosos

    02:18

  • Laura Bozzo exploded against Ivonne Montero and Nacho Casano became the new leader

    03:19

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The merengue player Musiquito passed away – Diario Libre

9 mins ago

Netflix premieres for the month of July 2022: Series and movies

10 mins ago

Residente’s “This Is Not America” wins award at Cannes Lion for its music video

20 mins ago

Was the movie “Fast and Furious” based on real life events?

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Reddit WhatsApp
Back to top button