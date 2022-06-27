Niurka Marcos returns to The House of Celebrities 2

Telemundo Niurka Marcos was the sixth eliminated from La Casa de Los Famosos and returns to the competition to present her point of view

Niurka Marcos returns to The House of the Famous 2 after a week in which he refused to be present at the galas due to alleged manipulation of his image by the production team. Now the Cuban agreed to return to the program to expose her point of view.

The Cuban vedette returns to the program after an explosive elimination

Niurka Marcos was the sixth participant to say goodbye to La Casa de Los Famosos but her departure completely aroused public opinion after the Cuban was emerging as one of the favorites to reach the grand finale with Laura Bozzo. Likewise, Marcos decided not to be present at any competition gala but she changed her mind and the fiery Cuban broke the silence in front of the cameras.

During the broadcast of the gala on June 25, Héctor Sandarti communicated via Zoom with Niurka Marcos and he broke the news that he will be present at the next elimination gala to speak freely about his concerns, since apparently Marcos refused to give statements in La Casa de Los Famosos but everything indicates that the Cuban changed her mind and decided to agree to make things clear, although she stressed that she is going to stand up for her audience.

When the entertainer, Héctor Sandarti, welcomed Niurka Marcos, he used pleasant words and qualifying adjectives to announce the return of the Cuban, but she immediately responded. “When I love someone very much, I don’t speak so ugly about her”, were the words of Marcos when referring to the comments she received from her when she was inside the house. In addition to confessing that she has experienced many toxic things since her departure and she is very sad to see how the group in her blue room has fallen apart.

Niurka Marcos against Telemundo

Niurka Marcos is known in the entertainment world as “The scandal woman” but now at this stage in La Casa de Los Famosos we saw a woman with a completely different leadership and personality than what we are used to seeing. Everything took a 180 degree turn when the Cuban decided not to participate in the weekly test and it seems that this fact cost her the exit of the program.

In an exclusive interview with the De Primera Mano program, Niurka Marcos assured that her departure from the reality show was not due to the public’s decision, but rather to Telemundo’s top executives. “I think the public did not take me out, I think the idea was from those responsible and executives.” In addition to talking about an alleged manipulation of her image that cost her attacks on social networks.

The passage of Niurka Marcos through the competition aroused public opinion and everything seems to indicate that the exit of the Cuban star from the reality show was not appreciated in the best way, so much so that she made the decision to stay on the sidelines and not appear in any gala of the program. with the argument that the television plant tried to discredit his image but now he decided to use his right of reply to present his point of view and analyze his performance within the competition.