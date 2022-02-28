Niurka Marcos tells Belinda not to return the engagement ring

The break between Christian Nodal and Belinda It has caused astonishment and many questions, one of them, what will happen to the engagement ring?, for which many have thought that the singer should keep it, while others say that she should return it, and Niurka Marcos could not be left behind, in I am Carmine We have the details for you.

The Cuban vedette launched herself against the former Nodeli “without mincing words”, this when she was intercepted by a group of reporters at the International Airport of the Mexico Citywho asked him for his opinion on the break between these two figures of the show.

Niurka Marcos like Galilea Montijoadvised Belinda not to return the engagement ring, “Mija, don’t give him anything back, he can’t give you back the coji…, the kissed, the presumptuous and the groped…”, in her words of the Cuban, always so sincere

He also clarified that the best thing would be for him to sell it, this so that he can take advantage of a bad memory, “it was a gift, what is given is not taken away, it is chin…, I said: how good that he gave him a three million ring of dollars, because after a while with that mom…, he is going to buy his house”.

Niurka Marcos He also criticized Christian Nodal for the tattoos on his face, “It’s okay for him to repent, but it’s also okay to tell him, what’s wrong! You’re an artist Nodal, you’re a star, how are you going to overshadow your face, your art, distract your singing, your music, your legend, your songs, your life story, with the name of someone else who is distracting”.

There are still many opinions on this subject. Who would have thought that after such a beautiful romantic dinner, their engagement would end like this. Let us remember that Christian Nodal chose to give the ring to Belinda, in a prestigious restaurant in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

This ring that is the apple of discord in social networks and is from the firm Angel City Jewelers, which has an eleven-carat diamond and is worth three million dollars. That is why so much controversy about what will Belinda do with the engagement ring?

Until now, the ex-partner has not spoken on the subject, each one is focused on advancing in their musical career, it seems that it is serious about ending, I say this because some of their followers still had hopes that it was publicity.

We will continue to be on the lookout for more news on this controversial topic that broke the hearts of thousands of users on social networks. The famous Nodeli have already passed into history, we await news in the following days, hopefully soon one of them will speak out.