Niurka Marcos would have put Telemundo against the wall, but it went wrong

Niurka Marcos

June 18, 2022 10:28 a.m.

The arrival of Niurka Marcos a The House of Celebrities 2 He gave a lot to talk about since his presence was confirmed. And although she continues to give something to talk about, the Cuban vedette received her first nomination this week that could leave her out of the competition and all because of the pressure she could have put on the channel.

More news from Niurka Marcos:

He hid his claws in LCDLF2 and it wasn’t for Laura Bozzo

Niurka Marcos at risk of leaving Telemundo

In the last chapter of the reality show the names of the nominees were known: Lewis Mendoza, Daniella Navarro, Oswaldo Rios, Salvador Zerboni Y Niurka Marcos. Immediately, the reactions on social networks were felt and many wonder what the nomination of the famous is due to.

One of the explanations why Niurka Marcos is threatened to leave the house could be because demanded more exposure on the reality show than I had so far. It should be remembered that she has starred in intense encounters on the show, but her overwhelming personality has always wanted more, so it is not surprising that she demanded more.

However, it could also be due to the pressures that the production of The House of Celebrities 2 from fans on social media calling for the departure of Niurka Marcos since they consider it too problematic and that it does not contribute anything to the competition. Or simply a strategy to raise the rating and overcome La Rosa de Guadalupe once and for all.

More news from Niurka Marcos:

It could go very badly if he messes with Laura Bozzo