Niurka presumes that many people saw her live while the ‘LCDLF’ gala was on, but she forgot an important detail

This Tuesday, June 21, it was expected that Niurka Marcos appeared at the gala ‘The House of the Famous’ as is customary for each expelled to do so after their elimination, however, He did not attend and instead preferred to make a live broadcast on his social networks.

Within the Telemundo reality show, the Cuban assured that on one occasion she had been named “the queen of the rating” and under that statement He wanted to show everyone how a large number of people watched his live instead of tuning in to the show he came from and did not hesitate to show it off, although he omitted something that perhaps she did not know.

The numbers that Niurka grabbed to make a comparison with the number of people who were watching her They came from 24/7 of the YouTube channel of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, which stops transmitting what the inhabitants are doing in real time when the gala is being broadcastso the views of that video always go down at that time.

“Someone go and tell Niurka that while the gala is going on, they remove 24/7 on YouTube and on the Telemundo page. Why doesn’t she accept that the public no longer wanted her inside because of all her manipulation? According to she is going to perform live while the gala is on, so as to damage their rating, but also someone go and tell him that we can see both without any problem. Of course, many of us will see it live because of the gossip,” says a post on Instagram.

They were more than 26,000 people who were watching Marcos’ broadcast in which he spoke about his participation in ‘LCDLF2’ and much more, while only 983 watched the video on YouTube that remains with a static image during the two hours that the gala lasts.

After her departure, the Cuban gave a farewell message in which she claimed to be very proud of what she did on the reality show Telemundo: “Thanks to all those people who supported us. I am very proud, it doesn’t matter that the public preferred me to be out because I left the most honest part of me, the most transparent part of me, the mother in me, the pitbull that defends its people”.

But no one saw that coming Niurka will be quite upset by the alleged bad image that Telemundo gave her and the smear campaign of which she was a victimas stated in an interview with the program ‘De Primera Mano’.

Keep reading: Osvaldo Ríos kissed Salvador Zerboni on the mouth and this would deserve expulsion from ‘LCDLF2’

– A new member would arrive at ‘La Casa de los Famosos 2’ after Niurka’s expulsion

– Niurka Marcos on Laura Bozzo: “I discovered that she is a person full of insecurities”