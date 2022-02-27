Niurka severely criticizes Christian Nodal for tattooing himself in honor of Belinda

Belinda and Christian Nodal They are still in the eye of the hurricane after announcing their separation a couple of weeks ago, and although the reason for the breakup has not yet been officially revealed, various celebrities have given their opinion about it, among them, Niurka.

Recently, in an interrogation of mediathe native of Cuba was questioned about the separation of Belinda and Nodalmainly about what the singer should do with the regional Mexican singer’s engagement ring and tattoos.

To the, Niurka thought that Belinda should keep the ring of three million dollars Christian Nodal gave him a commitment: “Don’t give it backLook, don’t give him anything back (referring to Belinda) because he can’t give you back the joys, and the presumptuous and the groped, “he said.

Also, the vedette pointed out that Belinda shouldn’t worry. because of what people say about her, because if she is known as “the master of vulgarity”, the singer can become “the master of the interested” without worry.

Niurka talks about Nodal and Belinda.

What does Niurka think of Nodal’s tattoos?

On the other hand, Niurka gave her opinion about the tattoos Nodal was made in honor of Belindaassuring that no one forced him to do it, and accused him of not having heard the popular saying “Not in the face”.

“What did you think… that by tattooing you that way she would feel such a great commitment, so big that I was never going to be able to leave you? How do you think she’s going to feel any guilty conscience? She is worth it that she repents (Nodal), but it is also worth being told ‘that pend * jo’ “.

Here you can see Niurka’s statements.