Niurka strongly criticizes Christian Nodal for tattooing his face in honor of Belinda: “You are a…”

After the controversy generated by the sentimental break between Belinda and Christian Nodalan endless list of celebrities has shared their opinion and shown their support for one of the two singers, this was the case with Niurka Marcoswho told the interpreter of “Botella after bottle” everything due to the series of tattoos he had on his face.

And it is that, for the Cuban vedette, everyone is free to get the tattoos they want on any part of their body, except for the face, for which they sent a message to the 23-year-old singer-songwriter.

“What did you think? tattooing you that way she would feel such a commitment that I was never going to be able to leave you with a guilty conscience?” he said.

True to her explosive personality, the dancer attacked Christian Nodal calling him reckless and all kinds of qualifiers.

“The imprudence is very great, like this pend *** who tattooed his face. It’s okay to repent, but it’s also okay to be told: ‘You are a pend *** with premeditation treachery and advantage. You are an artist, Nodal, you are a star. This is serious, have you heard the very funny, popular and urban saying that goes: ‘not in the face’? Did you never hear it?” she added.

And he continued explaining the reasons why, in his opinion, an artist should not wear any type of distractor on his face.

“You are a star, how are you going to overshadow your face, your art, distract your singing, your music, your legends, your songs, your life story with someone else’s name. Do not do that anymore and less in the face“, sentenced Niurka.

However, “Mama Niu” also touched on the luxurious engagement ring, advising Belinda not to return the jewel valued at $3 million.

“Don’t give him anything back because he can’t give you back the joys, the presumed and the groped. It doesn’t matter if you sell it. It doesn’t matter if I’m still interestedDon’t pay attention to social networks. You will be the master of the interested“. And he concluded before the cameras of the program ‘Ventaneando’ saying that “what is given is not taken away”, so that even now he could already buy a house.

