Niurka throws a tremendous snub at Héctor Sandarti, during a live with La Casa de los Famosos

Niurka connected live with La Casa de los Famosos. She talked with Héctor Sandarti, one of the hosts of the program, and even when he dedicated words of affection, admiration and respect to her, the Cuban returned her words with a tremendous snub, assuring that when she loves a person she does not speak ill of him. , implying that the Guatemalan had spoken ill of her.

When Héctor Sandarti heard the words of Niurka Marcos, he remained silent, listened attentively, his face changed, since he abandoned the smile to see her with total seriousness. The conversation continued when the actress and singer promised to arrive at the next gala.

In the following video you can hear the words that Niurka dedicated to Héctor Sandarti:

Niurka got engaged to Héctor Sandarti stating that next Monday, she would be present at La Casa de los Famosos. The Cuban woman will arrive on set and she also assured that she will do it shielding herself because she does not want “the gargoyles” to throw “poison” at her.

Let us remember that according to Niurka, the gargoyles are the women who are part of the purple room. However, during her last week on the show, she decreed that Ivonne Montero was already part of that select group.

Before today, many fans accused Niurka of being a sore loser. Because the Cuban visited various programs and sites to talk about her experience in La Casa de los Famosos, she, however, refused to set foot on the set of the live show. The reasons why she now changed her mind are unknown. Especially since days before, she assured that she would already visit the program because they did not deserve to tell their presence.

