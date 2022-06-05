Entertainment

Niurka warns Laura Bozzo about Salvador Zerboni’s intentions: “He’s going to crush you”

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Intrigues grow in The House of the Famous during the nomination night

    01:20

  • Teresa Mendoza returns stronger than ever in La Reina del Sur 3 | Telemundo

    00:51

  • Niurka Marcos warned Laura Bozzo to take care of Salvador Zerboni

    05:13

  • Niurka Marcos explodes against Laura Bozzo: “You don’t have to give an opinion on everything!”

    01:19

  • Laura Bozzo and Ivonne Montero make a peace pact in La Casa de los Famosos

    02:59

  • Ivonne Montero and Nacho Casano were very “caramelized” in La Casa de los Famosos

    02:34

  • “I have been rude”: Laura Bozzo apologizes to Ivonne Montero after a strong discussion

    01:12

  • Laura Bozzo refuses to obey the leaders of La Casa de los Famosos and explodes against them

    02:05

  • Was a new love triangle formed in La Casa de los Famosos?

    01:11

  • ‘Potro’ Caballero talks about his departure from La Casa de los Famosos: “I felt betrayed and used”

    04:37

  • Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero revealed who makes up the ‘toxicity trio’ of La Casa de los Famosos

    05:09

  • Laura Bozzo and Natalia Alcocer star in a heated fight in The House of Celebrities 2

    02:15

  • Laura Bozzo “fires” through her mouth and explodes against Natalia Alcocer

    01:35

  • Laura Bozzo confesses her strategy to beat Niurka in The House of Celebrities

    01:21

  • Laura Bozzo goes for Natalia Alcocer’s jugular in The House of Celebrities: “Hypocrite!”

    03:04

  • Loves that triumph, Passion of Gavilanes New Season

    01:00

  • The expulsion of ‘Potro’ causes a fight between Laura Bozzo and Natalia in La Casa de los Famosos

    03:35

  • Is Niurka Marcos falling for the charms of Juan Vidal in La Casa de los Famosos?

    02:45

  • The Turkish novel ‘Infiel, Historia de un Engaño’ comes to the screen of Telemundo

    00:32

Source link

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Mariah Carey sued over her hit ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

9 mins ago

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain transform into women of the 60’s for ‘Mothers Instinct’

10 mins ago

Lili Estefan says that to be skinny you have to have sex every day, whether or not the husband is at home

20 mins ago

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, revolutionizes the networks with a new dance video

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Reddit WhatsApp
Back to top button