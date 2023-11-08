NLE Choppa talks Sexy Redd, Drake, changing the world and more

In light of all the Hip Hop 50 celebrations this year, do you feel like the culture has received proper recognition?

Oh yes…all the flowers we gave (Lil Wayne) this year and even the flowers I gave Nelly. The awards did a great job – from the BET Awards to the Grammy Awards. It’s been a beautiful year for hip hop.

Did Nelly approve of your record “It’s Getting Hot”?

He liked the song so much, and I think he was happy, I even thought of him recording and sampling the song. We got a great reaction and we performed it at the VMAs, so it was a great moment.

Name an artist whom you feel proud of and explain why.

Sexy Red – To meet her in person and feel her spirit, she is a nice girl and has kids that she is raising. Right now he has a female rap on his back.

What have you learned from another celebrity?

I learned to save my money. I learned this from a lot of athletes.

You show off your children so much. What’s the best part of being a father?

The best thing is seeing them live (laughs). It’s always a pleasure to see them smile and be in my presence. I take fatherhood very seriously.

What did you always want as a child but didn’t get until you were an adult?

I always wanted to have kids (laughs). I was always attracted to children from a young age… I always wanted to be someone’s big brother and I’ve always tried to be that type of person.

What are three things you feel you must achieve in your career?

Multiple awards from the Grammys, BET and Oscars. I would say establishing myself as the greatest of all time as well as having multiple number 1 records. These are my three main priorities.

If you wanted a guaranteed No. 1 record, which artist would you put on the track?

I would say Drake. I always wanted to work with him.