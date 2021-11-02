no 120 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S at launch – Nerd4.life

A few weeks to debut in the stores of Battlefield 2042 and the start of Early Access, DICE has confirmed that its shooter will not support 120 Hz at launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. However, developers could implement a mode a 120fps in the future, although it will probably not be an easy feat.

The confirmation came from one of the DICE developers on the ResetEra forums. Verified account elenarie explains that a 120fps performance mode might be considered after launch, but that could still prove challenging to accomplish, as simply lowering the resolution to increase the frames per second count won’t be enough to achieve. the aforementioned target.

“It’s something we could potentially explore after launch. Resolution isn’t an issue, we’re hammering CPUs pretty heavily with 128 players, but the CPU requirements to go from 60 to 120fps are not negligible. Reducing the resolution won’t be that big of a deal. Help.”

Battlefield 2042, DICE’s ResetEra comment on 120 HZ support

Also on ResetEra, the DICE account explains that at launch the enemies will be easier to recognize than in the beta thanks to the use of a darker and reddish tint for their silhouettes.

We remind you that Battlefield 2042 will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC starting from November 19, with the early access which will start a week earlier, that is November 12th.

DICE recently released a new gameplay video that features Reborn, Drift, and Abandoned maps, as well as a trailer showing the PC version’s Nvidia RTX muscle and features.