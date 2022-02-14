no 3-0 at the table, the game will be played- Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The Sports Court of Appeal said no to the Milanese club that was asking for a 3-0 victory at the table. Inter does not stop: now they will turn to the Coni Guarantee College, the last degree of sports justice

The federal appellate court has rejected the appeal of Inter asking for a 3-0 at the table for the match with Bologna postponed last 6 January. The game will therefore be replayed. Mihajlovic’s rossobl had not taken the field, leaving the Nerazzurri 45 minutes on the pitch, due to the many Covid cases that had prompted the Emilian Ausl to quarantine the team. The sports judge had considered the motivation of Bologna valid, as a cause of force majeure. An assessment shared by the court of appeal. But Inter does not intend to stop, and to appeal to the Coni guarantee boardlast degree of sports justice.

Salernitana, on the other hand, wins the appeal on the 21st December match against Udinese (the sports judge had inflicted a 3-0 defeat on the Campania region with a penalty point), which will be replayed. Finally, Udinese’s appeal was rejectedwho wanted to replay the match against Atalanta which ended 6-2 for the Bergamo side: the result was approved.