No! An article from the World Economic Forum does not prove that the Omicron variant “was known in July 2021”

According to articles published on November 27 by some newspapers, such as The weather And Tuttosport, the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) “was already known in July” according to an article by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The same alleged news circulated through social media, such as the fake page of Wikileaks Italian which supports the association with WEF founder Klaus Schwab (victim of recent hoax) and the Great Reset conspiracy theory (talk about it here).

For those in a hurry

A July 2021 WEF article would show that the Omicron variant had been known for some time and would not have been discovered in November 2021.

The article was updated on November 26, 2021 with the inclusion of information relating to the Omicron variant.

The Omicron variant was included for the first time in the tables of the section of the WHO website dedicated to monitoring and evaluations of variants.

Public tracking databases of Sars-Cov-2 show that the variant was not detected in July 2021 or earlier.

Analyses

According to what was reported by the two Italian newspapers, “the mutation that in the meantime has been renamed the Omicron variant has been known since July” and that to prove it would be “an article by the World Economic Forum explaining how scientists detect the new forms of the virus”.

«The omicron variant was already known in July: the alarm of the scientists» headlines TuttoSport. “The Omicron variant was known in July. And the scientists were already sounding the alarm about vaccines and reinfections »headlines Il Tempo.

To relaunch the alleged news was theWikileaks Italian account, a fake page not associated with the real Wikileaks, which on November 27 publishes the following Facebook post: «Covid19 It is absolutely not true that B.1.1.529 (now #Omicron) is the new South African variant of the virus. This is demonstrated by the site of the World Economic Forum of the founder Klaus #Schwab, ideologue of #GreatReset # Covid19, which publishes his discovery in July 2021 “.

Also published via Twitter, the Wikileaks Italian tweet was shared also from the lawyer Giuliano Marini addressing the European institutions: «. @EU_Commission @EU_Justice @ECDC_EU @EU_Health it is incorrect that Omicron be a new variant; it was known since July 21 and therefore it has been accepted that vaccines in use are effective against it. So why such an alarm? This may be a crime in some Member States @ANMagistrati ».

Further sharing can be found on the Facebook page The False Daily which speaks of “Scoop” coming from the Telegram channel The Dissident: “SCOOP – the MEDIA talk about the new South African variant as if it appeared 2 days ago .. in reality it was already mentioned on July 12, 2021 on the World Economic Forum website … yes that of Davos … yes the one who has executive president Klaus Schwab … Yes the one who met Draghi at Palazzo Chigi a few days ago… .. ».

The WEF July article

The source of the alleged news is an article dated 12 July 2021, entitled “Explainer: This is how scientists detect new variants of COVID-19”, published on the WEF website where a note is reported in the first paragraph: This article was last updated on 26 November 2021.

Through Web.Archive.org it is possible to reconstruct the various changes to the article, including those of 12, 13 and 14 July 2021 up to those of 26 and 27 November. Thanks in the online archive we discover that the note was not inserted on Friday 26 November, but on Saturday 27 and at a time most likely after the articles in the Italian newspapers.

Did they put in the note to hide the truth?

No! Again thanks to the saves available on Web.Archive.org, the last and only save that shows the update note dates back to November 27 at 10:07 (according to the time zone of the American servers). You can make a comparison with saving 9:17 on the same day.

While taking into account the lack of the note, which misled readers, there were several ways to verify that the article did not report information about the new variant in July 2021. First, the HTML code of the site, showing the times of the latest changes: «” dateCreated “:” 2021-07-12T10: 02: 00Z “,” datePublished “:” 2021-07-12T10: 02: 00Z “,” dateModified ”:” 2021-11-27T09: 41: 03Z ”».

Another way to understand that there was an update is to read an article linked in the second paragraph of the one published by the WEF:

Scientists in South Africa have discovered a small number of cases of a new COVID variant. They’re working to understand its potential implications but told a news conference that it had a ‘very unusual constellation’ of mutations.

The link refers to a Reuters article dated November 25, 2021 (updated November 26). It would be strange, for an article of 12 July 2021 published on the WEF website to report a link to the one published several months later by Reuters.

WHO data

To report the tracings and the classifications of the variants is the WHO website in the appropriate section Tracking Sars-Cov-2 variants. Currently, the variant B.1.1.529 known as Omicron has been inserted on November 26, 2021 in the table of VOC variants (here an explanation of the classifications).

Through Web.Archive.org we can note that the variant B.1.1.529 was not yet present in the entire section on 23 November 2021. Also in this case, the title of The weather in which it is claimed that since July “and scientists have already sounded the alarm about vaccines and reinfections”.

The variant was inserted for the first time on 25 November 2021 in the “Currently designated Variants Under Monitoring” table.

Identification and evolutionary relationships

To avoid further confusion, we report a graphic from the Nextstraing.org site that is repeated in some online discussions to argue that the variation was already circulating in 2020.

In red the evolutionary relationships of the Omicron variant.

Like explained by scientist Trevor Bedford, the new variant does not descend from those already known, while the closest evolutionary connection dates back to mid-2020. This does not mean that Omicron has been circulating since 2020, but that from the tracking of the variants the “closest relative” had been identified in that period.

Conclusions

The July article of the Wef was modified on November 26, 2021, but the absence of the update note has misled users and journalists. The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) was first identified in November 2021 in various countries of the world, as also reported by the WHO website, and not in July 2021. The same public databases do not reveal that Omicron is older in November or July 2021.

This article contributes to a Facebook project to fight fake news and disinformation on its social platforms. Read here for more information on our partnership with Facebook.

Read also: