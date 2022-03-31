No antibody screening is required prior to administration

The Minister of Health Speranza clarified that it is not necessary to carry out an antibody screening before carrying out the fourth dose of the vaccine: “Our CTS has repeatedly said that the antibody titre is not sufficient to evaluate the immune response of a single person”.

The Minister of Health Speranza at the question time in the Senate reiterated that he had asked other European countries to arrive at a single strategy on the fourth dose of the vaccine. “The numbers of the Italian campaign place us among the top countries in the world. We have reached 91.37% of first doses and over 38 million Italians have also boostered, and these numbers have allowed us to avoid closures. discussion on the fourth dose, some EU countries have given indications: Germany has given a fourth dose indication over the age of 70, in France it has been indicated for the over 80, the over 75 in Great Britain and the over 50 in the USA. I asked my European colleagues not to proceed in any random order but to evaluate a single orientation to be adopted in all countries, on the basis of scientific evidence. They responded positively to my proposal “.

For the member of the government the European target on the fourth dose of vaccines is “arrive within seven days at a unified proposal on this matter”heard Ecdc and Ema, adding that “these choices are not of a political nature but of a scientific nature”.

In the Senate on January 7, an odg was approved, with a favorable opinion from the government, which urged the need to carry out a screening before undergoing the fourth dose, to assess whether the subject already has his own immunizing antibody patrimion. Hope replied to this too: “Our CTS has repeatedly said that the antibody titer is not enough to evaluate the immune response of a single person, it will be a subject on which we will still have to consult with our scientific community”.