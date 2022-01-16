no ATP investigation, but a three-year stop if a fake buffer – Corriere.it

from Marco Calabresi

Novak Djokovic risks not being able to enter Australia for three years: the ban can be lifted in 2023 if his participation in the Open is deemed to be of national interest

Novak Djokovic left Australian territory a few hours before the start of the first Grand Slam of the season, will take a period of time to rest and recover, then return to the field and who knows if winning will be enough to rebuild an image stained worldwide by this. bad story. But what will happen to Djokovic now? In Australia, the decision of the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke and confirmed today by the Federal Court could cost the world number one an expulsion for three years from the Australian territory. But the implementation is not automatic. The ban can be lifted in certain situations, including compelling circumstances affecting the interests of Australia or compassionate circumstances affecting the interests of an Australian citizen or permanent resident. Djokovic, of course, could not fall into the second category of exceptions, but in the first s.

If the entry ban is confirmed, the Serb’s lawyers in a year’s time are expected to prove to the government that Djokovic’s presence at the Australian Open 2023 would be a topic of national interest.

Sports justice Then there is the sporty aspect. To date, the‘ATP has not opened any proceedings against Djokovic, merely issuing a statement of reaction to the expulsion of the Serbian from Australia and the exclusion from the tournament. Today’s decision to confirm the cancellation of Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa marks the end of a series of deeply deplorable events. Ultimately, the decisions of the judicial authorities on public health must be respected. more time is needed to take stock of the facts and to draw the lessons from this situation. Regardless of how this point has been reached, Novak is one of the greatest champions of our sport and his absence from the Australian Open a defeat for the sport. We know how turbulent the last few days have been for Novak and how much he wanted to defend his title in Melbourne. We wish him well and can’t wait to see him back on the pitch soon. The ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination to all players.

The situation would be different, however, if the untruthfulness of the test presented by Djokovic was ascertained regarding the positivity of December 16. Even before the case related to the exemption from the vaccine with which Djokovic was convinced he could play in Melbourne exploded, the ATP had been clear: in case of falsification of the result of a swab, a three-year disqualification would be triggered. Which for a player who turns 35 in May would in fact be the tombstone of his career.

The ranking Finally, there is one thing that Djokovic can lose in two weeks: the number 1 position in the world rankings, which the Serbian has occupied since February 2020 and which Djokovic has locked up for 356 non-consecutive weeks of his life, including the one that will start tomorrow. Djokovic will lose the 2,000 Atp points of the victory of the last edition (down from 11,015 to 9,015) and could be overtaken by Daniil Medvedev (to 8,935, with the draft from 1,200 of the 2021 final) or by Alexander Zverev (who at 7,970 and a year ago stopped in the quarters, winning 360 points). The Russian and the German, respectively number 2 and 3 in the ranking, will be forced to win the tournament in order to overtake. Meanwhile, the blue Salvatore Caruso, who will face the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, who was asked for a comment on the exclusion of his compatriot, took the place of Djokovic on the scoreboard. I haven’t talked to many players, but the ones I’ve talked to agree that this was nonsense that should never have happened. been treated unfairly by politicians. His absence is a great loss for our sport.