No big club wants Cristiano Ronaldo for 4 reasons (Bild)

Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, but it’s unclear where he could play next season. Sale of jerseys, marketing product, Cr7 is perhaps a source of financing for the club which will sign him.

But on the sporting level, the speech is different. Chelsea and Bayern refused to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or. However, the four reasons big clubs refuse to sign the former Madridista have been listed by the German daily Picture Thursday.

Ronaldo’s age is the first of these obstacles (after all, he is already 37). Then there is the question of salary, the Portuguese earns around 30 million euros per season at Old Trafford. And finally there are two other reasons: the Portuguese’s inflexibility regarding how and when he should play, as well as his arrogance and a tendency to put himself above others.

For the German media, Ronaldo is a little too vain, too old, too expensive and too rigid. In any case, these are the four reasons that Bild puts forward to explain the dryness of the man considered by many to be the GOAT. Today, a bomb was even dropped. A Saudi club have reportedly approached Cristiano Ronaldo with an offer of around 300 million euros.