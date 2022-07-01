No, brides don’t have to lose weight, don’t ask.



“You don’t need to lose weight before your wedding day.” This is the message that the model e influencer Bailey Peyton shared with her 130,000 Instagram followers accompanying an image in which she posed in a wedding dress. With this statement, he not only wanted to encourage future brides to embrace their looks, but also put an end once and for all to the unwritten commandment that says that a woman should look as beautiful as possible on her big day and that, for this, it is need to lose a few kilos. No matter what size you are, whether you’re already skinny or not, most are faced with the blissful question of how much weight they plan to lose before the big day.

At a time when people continue to talk about accepting all body types and when women’s publications have stopped praising miracle diets or bikini operations that did have a place in their content years ago, the wedding -or any event of similar magnitude – seems to be the exception. There was Kim Kardashian losing seven kilos in three weeks to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the last Met gala, a similar reality that many brides face so that the design of their dreams is worth it or “feels better” and that has been fed by pop culture. There is no more than resorting to a classic of the films of this theme, War of brides, to see how the character of Anne Hathaway deals with these prejudices: “You don’t modify a Vera Wang dress to fit you, you modify yourself to fit Vera Wang.”

“I felt a lot of pressure to lose weight before my wedding. In my family everyone was talking about the diets they were doing to lose weight for MY day,” recalls Bailey Peyton to Harper’s Bazaar. For her, expressions like ‘sweating for the wedding’ (something like “sweating for the wedding”, although we could translate it as “dress operation”) are too frequent – ​​in the United States even T-shirts with the slogan are sold – and they have an impact negative on women’s mental health and body image. “Expecting us to lose weight for a single event instead of encouraging us to be ourselves takes away the opportunity to be happy in our own skin,” the model thinks

Nevertheless, the effort to lose weight for such an important date is still a perceptible reality in the changing rooms of bridal shops. Even when the dress is made to measure, an option that should end the problem of not finding a size (the scarcity of sizes is a factor that would give for another article and that affects the need to lose weight), many girls insist on lose weight test after test. The designer Laura Viera knows this well, who in her Madrid workshop makes the designs of some of the most modern and minimalist brides on the scene. “Despite all the inclusion movement, it is a reality that people want to look slimmer in the face of an important event. And I think that it happens more and more because of the issue of photos and social networks. Since we are so exposed, we want the photo of that event, which is going to be everywhere, to be with our super ‘improved’ image, “he explains. And he illustrates it with an example: “Recently I had a client who lost so much weight that we had to make her another dress”.

Another specialized designer who prefers to remain anonymous corroborates this reality. “Some start going to the gym so much to prepare their bodies for the big day that, recently, we had the case of a girl who muscled so much that her sleeves almost burst and we had to repeat them because they were pretty tight and there was no way I could bend my arms,” ​​she says. And those who resist jumping through the hoops of diets and crushing in the gym, like Lena Dunham, receive the hate of social networks criticizing his physique or how he feels look bridal.

fashion show syndrome



Júlia Pascual, health and strategic psychologist at the head of the Júlia Pascual center, where they treat, among other conditions, those related to psychonutrition, explains that the obsession with losing weight for an event is based on social belief, promoted by the fashion industry , that everything suits a thin woman. “Since the bride is going to have to walk down the aisle in full view of all the guests, visualize this moment as if it were a fashion show. Considering that even today most models are skinny, brides feel they have to be or at least try.”

For the expert, society continues to attribute meanings of success – with partners or at a professional level, for example – to thin women, while those who have a large size are associated with concepts such as “being ugly, having unhealthy habits, a low self-esteem or being a failure. On many occasions, trying to lose weight for the big day or undergoing aesthetic treatments to look prettier –from operations to mesotherapy or Botox– They respond to the same reason: to calm social anxiety and the fear of feeling judged or rejected. “In the consultation I have had cases of girls for whom the wedding generates anxiety for some reason, for example, because it has ended up being just as their mother-in-law wanted, and they insist on controlling other aspects such as the physical because that is how they feel more They create rituals –beauty rituals, for example– in order to prepare for the big day because that makes them feel that everything will turn out well”.

Although implementing healthy habits that can be installed in the routine beyond that date is positive, the problem comes when losing weight or taking excessive care becomes an obsession. “It is not bad to want others to see us well in a social act or to take care of the details, but the important thing is that the pleasure of pleasing others is really pleasurable for you and does not become torture”, the psychologist ends.

For Bailey Peyton, whose personal experience began these lines, the key is to isolate yourself from “external noise and pressure” and focus on what really matters: the person who will be waiting for you at the end of the corridor. “When someone asks you how many kilos you are going to lose before the big day, I suggest that you politely reply with the following: ‘I’m happy with my body, it’s the same one I had when my partner fell in love with me and I can’t bear to carry the expectations of losing weight before that day.’ He says it knowingly: So many people asked her what exercise or diet she would follow before the wedding that she ended up going alone to try on dresses. to avoid going through the trouble of someone seeing that they were not worth it. “I finally found my dress, although I avoided trying on those that showed my curves. Although now I wish I had, I love my dress and not having to lose weight to wear it.”

