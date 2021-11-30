No “bridges” for the holidays in London: the anti-Omicron rules are underway

To counter the spread of the Omicron variant, in UK, have been launched new rules anti-Covid. These went into effect today, Tuesday 30 November and will last at least three weeks.

Anyone intending to leave for the UK has to deal with very strict directives. First of all is the obligation to purchase a molecular test (Pcr) to be made within the second day of arrival in the country. The only possibility to purchase is online and above all before departure. This must be bought from one of the private suppliers authorized by the UK government. The cost can be up to £ 100 per person. A price that is not exactly cheap, especially if you consider the fact that until yesterday the antigenic pad was required. Anyone who disembarks without this reservation, which must be indicated on the Passenger Locator Form which must be completed in advance, risks having to pay a fine of a thousand pounds made directly at the airport.

As reported by the Corriere della SeraFurthermore, once you arrive it is mandatory to isolate yourself until you receive the test result and which obviously must be negative. Usually the time needed is a couple of days. As a result, going to the UK for a few days doesn’t make much sense since it takes at least three days of quarantine before being able to leave the hotel and move freely, a technical way to say goodbye to the “bridges” of the holidays.

Close on travel from Africa

Even more rigorous are the controls on those arriving fromSouthern Africa, in particular from the 10 countries that have been included in the red list due to the Omicron variant. Among them, the new entries are: South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Eswatini and Botswana. Anyone from one of these countries, in addition to being a British citizen, must perform a ten-day quarantine in a hotel designated by the authorities at a cost of £ 2,285 (per person).

However, the British Health Minister remains optimistic Sajid Javid who stated that these measures will remain active “ not one more day than necessary “In three weeks, they will therefore be re-evaluated and abolished immediately should the Omicron variant prove to be non-hazardous.

Restrictions for those already in the country

New restrictions have also been introduced for those who live there in the United Kingdom. In England, for example, the obligation to wear a mask has been reintroduced in shops, supermarkets and public transport. It is dispensed with in schools, offices, cinemas, restaurants and clubs.

The last time there were restrictions in London was on July 19, the date on which all restrictions were abolished. Precisely for this reason the doubt remains, after months of complete freedom, of how the population can react and whether it will respect the rules.