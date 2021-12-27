Business

No car incentives in the 2022 Budget Law

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 19 2 minutes read

The Budget Law 2022 he received the first “yes” from the Senate. All that is missing is the “passage” to the Chamber of Deputies for final approval where, however, the text will not undergo changes given the tight deadline. As part of the package of approved measures, as had become clear for some time now, there is nothing in favor of the ecological transition of mobility. Therefore, no incentive has arrived to support the auto sector. The latest amendments still pending that could somehow introduce some form of support to the automotive world at the last minute have not found space.

Therefore, the appeals launched in recent days by trade associations such as ANFIA, Motus-E and UNRAE remained unheard. Yet, the prospects at the beginning of the discussions on the 2022 Budget Law were positive given that some members of the Government even talked about making the incentives structural in the coming years to avoid “stop and go solutions” as happened in 2021. In the end , however, nothing has arrived. 2022 will begin with no contribution to support a sector that is not experiencing a particularly happy movement, first due to the aftermath of the outbreak of the pandemic and then the chip crisis.

Obviously the Government you can decide at a later time to create new ad hoc measures for the Italian automotive market. This, however, will require the creation of a dedicated provision that will need its technical time. In addition, the Government will also have to find economic coverage adequate and it is not certain that there are. All this is happening at a historic moment for the sector in which there is discussion about how to push the transition to electric cars.

The absence of car incentives within the 2022 Budget Law it could further penalize auto sales in the new year. As we had seen a few days ago, ANFIA and Motus-E had assumed a negative scenario. In fact, the two associations foresee that in the absence of new incentives, the market share of zero / very low emission vehicles will drop from 9.4% reached in the period January-September 2021 thanks to the support measures, to about 5% in the period. 2022.

The lack of new economic contributions would interrupt a positive trend precisely at a time when the sector is required to further accelerate towards the ecological transition. At this point, all we can do is wait to understand what the government intends to do and that is if it will study an ad hoc measure in the future or if in 2022 there will really be no incentive for the purchase of new cars.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 19 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Superbonus 110% extended. What it is and who is entitled to it: here are the INSTRUCTIONS and all the DEADLINES

1 week ago

Companies: presented the Top500 +, the 2021 ranking of the excellence of Monza and Brianza

2 weeks ago

Pandoro, the Altroconsumo test rewards Tre Marie, Esselunga and Maina

7 days ago

the pill that can upset the battle – Libero Quotidiano

November 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button