No car incentives in the 2022 Budget Law

Therefore, the appeals launched in recent days by trade associations such as ANFIA, Motus-E and UNRAE remained unheard. Yet, the prospects at the beginning of the discussions on the 2022 Budget Law were positive given that some members of the Government even talked about making the incentives structural in the coming years to avoid “stop and go solutions” as happened in 2021. In the end , however, nothing has arrived. 2022 will begin with no contribution to support a sector that is not experiencing a particularly happy movement, first due to the aftermath of the outbreak of the pandemic and then the chip crisis .

The Budget Law 2022 he received the first “yes” from the Senate. All that is missing is the “passage” to the Chamber of Deputies for final approval where, however, the text will not undergo changes given the tight deadline. As part of the package of approved measures, as had become clear for some time now, there is nothing in favor of the ecological transition of mobility . Therefore, no incentive has arrived to support the auto sector. The latest amendments still pending that could somehow introduce some form of support to the automotive world at the last minute have not found space.

Obviously the Government you can decide at a later time to create new ad hoc measures for the Italian automotive market. This, however, will require the creation of a dedicated provision that will need its technical time. In addition, the Government will also have to find economic coverage adequate and it is not certain that there are. All this is happening at a historic moment for the sector in which there is discussion about how to push the transition to electric cars.

The absence of car incentives within the 2022 Budget Law it could further penalize auto sales in the new year. As we had seen a few days ago, ANFIA and Motus-E had assumed a negative scenario. In fact, the two associations foresee that in the absence of new incentives, the market share of zero / very low emission vehicles will drop from 9.4% reached in the period January-September 2021 thanks to the support measures, to about 5% in the period. 2022.

The lack of new economic contributions would interrupt a positive trend precisely at a time when the sector is required to further accelerate towards the ecological transition. At this point, all we can do is wait to understand what the government intends to do and that is if it will study an ad hoc measure in the future or if in 2022 there will really be no incentive for the purchase of new cars.