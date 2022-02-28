No Cardano for Russia!? ADA Solana and Polkadot at risk!! SUN DOT

photo freepik.com

Today morning, Monday, February 28, 2022, we were very caught waiting to see what happens to cryptocurrencies after the most recent events, closely linked to the war between Ukraine and Russia. Do you want to start investing in Solana SOL? What is the perfect strategy to invest in Cardano ADA and Polkadot DOT?

Trading with SquaredFinancial

Cardano ADA Review

Cardano is not at all in its sauce… In fact, it is far from profitable prices. The cryptocurrency does nothing but fall rolling in a percentage of up to 0.53% over the last few hours, and 10.03% over the last week. You want to know more? Take a look at its market cap of $29,529,659,419 and market volume of $1,445,480,108, even though Cardano’s current price is $0.8825.

Real-time chart of Cardano ADA cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Polkadot DOT Analysis

Polkadot drags the bearish trend from which at the moment no attempt to rise, however intense it may be, takes it out. We see Polkadot quotes for 17.12 dollars. Regarding its trajectory during this last week, we have seen falls of 2.7% and falls of 4.56% in the last 24 hours. What is the volume and capitalization of Polkadot? We refer to values ​​of 1,411,903,218 and 16,828,685,810 dollars.

Real-time chart of Dogecoin DOGE cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Solana SOL review

As much as this past weekend has slightly improved the prices of cryptocurrencies, the truth is that Solana is not at all in good prices. Those of these moments are of 88.3 dollars, having spent these last hours by a 1.12% drop, after the 7.78% drop in what has been the last 7 days. What is the volume and market capitalization of Solana? We are talking about values ​​of 2,154,212,477 and 27,965,189,387 dollars.

Real-time chart of Solana SOLUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame