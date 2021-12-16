“No chance to save the marriage”

The rapper has repeatedly asked Kim Kardashian to give their marriage a second chance, but the reality TV star disagrees.

Kim Kardashian is looking forward to parting ways with ex-husband Kanye West, despite the rapper’s desire to reconcile with the star.

Just yesterday, in fact, Kim Kardashian presented the documents for the court expedite the divorce, and asked to be legally single.

According to rumors, Kim’s lawyers contacted Kanye West’s to “move this case forward to a quick and amicable resolution.”

The documents read: “The marriage of the parties has irremediably failed. The petitioner [Kim Kardashian] no longer wishes to be married to the defendant [Kanye West]. There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to separate the two and put an end to marital status. “

It would seem however that the lead singer of Donda has not responded to these requests.

According to sources, Kim Kardashian, who petitioned for the dissolution of her marriage to Kanye West in February 2021, allegedly attempted to resolve the divorce in the most effective way. quick and easy as possible.

Kim and her attorney contacted West’s legal team several times in an attempt to pursue the divorce, but he would never respond.

According to rumors, in fact, Kanye West wouldn’t be ready to officially say goodbye to his ex-wife, and indeed, would like to try to reconnect.

But Kim Kardashian doesn’t think exactly the same way. A source close to the star has in fact told:

“Kim has no desire to reconcile with Kanye and wants their divorce to be formalized as soon as possible..

Their irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable rupture of the marriage, and there is no longer any possibility of saving it through counseling or other means. ”

Kim Kardashian herself added: «Kanye and I both deserve the opportunity to build a new life as soon as possible “.

