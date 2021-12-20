no Christmas stop despite Covid

The clubs have spoken out against a suspension of the league despite the surge in cases in the country and among footballers

The Premier League has decided not to stop the Christmas program of matches, despite the surge in cases of COVID-19 in England and among footballers. In a video conference, club owners discussed the possibility of postponing a round of matches during the holiday period after some major coronavirus outbreaks had already led to the postponement of six matches in the last round.

Some teams (including, second The Athletic, Liverpool and Arsenal) had suggested to move games scheduled from December 28th to December 30th to a later date, but according to various British media, most clubs felt it was a risky strategy and preferred to keep playing. A possible postponement would have led to too high an economic cost for the Premier and significant organizational problems for the teams that have already had several matches postponed.

The December 26th, Boxing Day, the last game of the first round, then between 28 and 30 And between 1 and 3 January the first two games of the second round. After that there will be the two-week break already foreseen in the calendar.

The Premier has made it clear to the clubs that they will have to use eligible Under 21 players to make up for any absences in the first team caused by Covid, injury or illness.