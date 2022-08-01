No clear hierarchy for penalty takers

After an attractive match with play, quality and great team cohesion, PSG won the eleventh Champions trophy in its history. The Rouge & Bleu largely dominated their opponent thanks to some good combinations and a good understanding on the attacking front. A promising evening that nevertheless leaves room for an unresolved question. How will the order of penalty takers be established at PSG?

Galtier will give instructions during each match

According to information from RMC Sports, no hierarchy has been established for the upcoming season. Still according to the French media, Christophe Galtier intends to give instructions during each match, “depending on the context, the composition and the state of form” players. In the last moments of the game yesterday, Neymar Jr jumped from the penalty spot to score his second goal of the game. Not far away, Lionel Messi observes him and does not seem at any time to want to hit the set piece, conceded by his teammate. Several possibilities are considered in this exercise, in particular Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Ramos, but for the moment making a choice on this question is not on the agenda.