no Colle, but a new armchair – Libero Quotidiano





Pier Ferdinando Casini until the end he hoped to become President of the Republic, pushed behind the scenes by Matteo Renzi and the moderate wing that stands out behind the rubble of the center-right. When everything seemed to be going well for his election, however, the definitive no of the League arrived, with Matteo Salvini who preferred to surrender to the Mattarella bis solution.





Casini, however, has become the point of reference for all those political forces who wanted to elect him to Quirinale: now they could all gather around him. According to the rumors collected by The Republic, a meeting could take place soon, after contacts between the top management of Forza Italia, Courage Italy, Noi con Italia, Udc have multiplied in the last few hours. Obviously, this should also include Italia Viva, with Renzi holding the door open for the moment.





To kick off the actual operation, San Raffaele’s resignation is awaited Silvio Berlusconi, described as disappointed and angry at the world in which Matteo Salvini played the Quirinale match. The real obstacle to the creation of an agreement at the center is the current electoral law which, being of a majority nature, favors the large coalitions: and it is precisely on this point that Forza Italia could separate from the center-right, supporting a possible commitment in favor of the proportional.



