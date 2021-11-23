no compliance visa for those who have already received and paid invoices

The Revenue Agency, on November 22, 2021, updated the FAQ on the subject of building bonuses on its institutional website, integrating them with some answers concerning the innovations introduced by the Controls decree (DL n. 157/2021).

These are important answers as they address some issues related to the entry into force of the new rules which, as is well known, have introduced stringent obligations, including the compliance visa and thesworn statement expenses, for those who intend to benefit from all building bonuses, and therefore not only the superbonus, opting for the credit assignment or it discount on invoice.

In fact, according to the wording of the new provisions, theirs entry into force has been set to go from 12 November 2021, but no transitional regulations have been envisaged for all the works already in progress but not yet completed.

Hence, some have arisen doubts on the need or not to request a compliance visa and / or sworn certification also for jobs already financially liquidated but for which the communication for the option has not yet been transmitted.

These and other questions are dealt with in the new FAQs which are summarized below not before briefly reporting the changes contained in the Controls decree, in order to make understanding the answers as easy as possible.

The new obligations introduced by the Controls decree

The DL n. 157/2021, with effect from 12 November 2021, intervenes:

– on the superbonus introducing the obligation to compliance visa not only in the event of an assignment or discount on the invoice (as foreseen until 11 November), but also in the case of carrying over the deduction in the return, unless the return is sent directly or through the withholding agent. Furthermore, the required certification must be carried out on the basis of the values ​​that will be defined with a specific decree.

– on other building bonuses (renovation, energy saving, seismabonus, facade bonus, installation of photovoltaic panels and electric charging columns), establishing that in case of option for credit assignment or of discount on invoice:

a) the taxpayer must request the compliance visa the data relating to the documentation certifying the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction for the interventions.

b) i qualified technicians must certify the appropriateness of the expenses incurred.

Effective date of the new obligations

As mentioned, one of the major ones doubts raised following the publication of the decree concerned its effective date.

One of the new FAQ of the Revenue Agency intervenes on this important aspect according to which, the obligation to affix the compliance visa and to swear the expenses does not occur in the event that, in the case of other building bonuses for which the discount on the invoice has been chosen, the taxpayer on 11 November (therefore before the entry into force of Legislative Decree no. 157/2021) has already received the invoice and paid it for the non-discounted part that remained at his expense.

This even if, again on 11 November, has not been done to send the communication to exercise the option.

The same conclusion is reached in the event that, on a date prior to 12 November, theoption for sale, through the stipulation of agreements between transferor and transferee, or for the discount by making a note on the invoice, even if the communication has not yet been transmitted electronically to the Revenue Agency.

In this regard, please note that the Agency has already published the new forms and the related technical specifications as well as updated the electronic channel.

In light of the new clarifications, therefore, it undertakes to review the transmission software, to adapt it to the cases described above.

Furthermore, in the FAQ it is specified that, a fortiori, the communications of the options sent by 11 November 2021, relating to deductions other than the superbonus, for which the Revenue Agency has issued regular reception receipt, are not subject to the new regulations and, therefore, the affixing of the approval of conformity and the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses are not required.

The related credits can be accepted, and possibly further transferred, without requesting the compliance visa and the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses, even after 11 November 2021, without prejudice to the possibility, by the Inland Revenue, to implement the preventive control and suspension procedure as required by the new rules of the Controls decree.

Content of the declarations and of the compliance certificate

With another answer, however, the question relating to sworn statements was addressed.

In summary, the doubt on this aspect concerns the content of the certification provided for the interventions covered by the bonuses other than the superbonus, that is, whether this certification should certify the technical requisites of the intervention and the actual realization, as foreseen for the superbonus, or only the appropriateness of the expenses.

For the Revenue Agency, there are no doubts: the rule expressly provides that the qualified technicians “certify the appropriateness of the expenses incurred” (art. 121, paragraph 1-ter, letter b) Legislative Decree no. 34/2020), for which the new attestation request, net of any other fulfilments provided for by the rules that regulate each concession (for example, those for energy saving expenses), refers to the appropriateness of expenses and not also the technical requirements and the actual implementation.

Still on the subject of sworn statements, in a FAQ we read that, pending the publication of the new decree of the Ministry of ecological transition, the appropriateness of the expenses required by the new legislation is determined by referring to the prices reported in the price lists prepared by the regions and provinces. autonomous, to the official price lists or to the price lists of the local chambers of commerce, industry, crafts and agriculture or, failing that, at the current market prices based on the place of execution of the interventions.

Finally, regarding the compliance visa, a clarification concerns its scope of application.

In summary, in the FAQ it is specified that the visa must be requested for documentation data only which certifies the existence of the conditions that give the right to deduct.

Unless the declaration requires a “general” visa, such as, for example, in the case of offsetting credits exceeding 5,000 euros.

In this case, the visa affects the entire declaration and not just the documentation relating to the building bonus.

