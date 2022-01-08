no concessions if it is mainly non-residential

Super bonus 110 percent, in the case of a building with a single owner, the concession cannot be accessed residential nature.

The response to question number 5 of 7 January 2022 of the Revenue Agency.

The calculation of the prevalence does not include the surface of the appliances.

In the event that the building of a single owner or jointly owned, consisting of two to four real estate units and mainly of a non-residential nature, the superbonus 110 per cent cannot be accessed.

In the document of practice, the Revenue Agency clarifies how the residential prevalence requirement of the building.

Superbonus 110, building with a single owner: no concessions without residential prevalence

With the response to the question number 5 of 7 January 2022, theRevenue Agency returns to take care of the 110 percent superbonus.

Revenue Agency – Response to question number 5 of 7 January 2022 Superbonus – energy efficiency and anti-seismic interventions on the building of a single owner (with partial usufruct in favor of another subject), consisting of residential and non-residential units – prevalence of the residential nature of the building (Art. 119 Legislative Decree no. 34 of 2020).

The clarifications provided in the document of practice arise from the concrete case presented by the applicant, an owner of a building consisting of 4 real estate units distinctly stacked.

Of these, 2 are housing, one is a craft workshop which falls into the cadastral category C / 3 and one is agarage stacked as C / 6.

The petitioner points out that the surface of the real estate unit stacked as a laboratory, alone, exceeds the sum of the surfaces of the other three real estate units.

The same wants to know if he can benefit from the maxi facilitation provided for by the Relaunch decree and, possibly, which are the spending limits foreseen.

The Revenue Agency believes that the taxpayer cannot access the 110 percent super bonus. In the document of practice motivates the interpretation in the light of current legislation and previous clarifications.

In general, the concession is for the common parts of condominiums. The 2021 Budget Law intervened on this point with letter n) of paragraph 66 of article 1 which modified paragraph 9, letter a) ofarticle 119 of the Relaunch decree.

The superbonus also applies to interventions carried out:

“By natural persons, outside the exercise of a business, art or profession, with reference to interventions on buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units, even if owned by a single owner or jointly owned by several natural persons . “

Starting from 1 January 2021, therefore, the benefit is due even if the interventions are carried out on buildings not in condominiums but composed of 2 to 4 real estate units of a single owner or jointly owned by individuals.

Superbonus 110 per cent: verification of the residential prevalence requirement

For what concern calculation of real estate units, as clarified in response to the question in the Finance Committee no. 5-05839 of April 29, 2021, the appurtenances must not be considered.

Generally speaking, for the buildings consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units the clarifications provided in relation to condominium buildings must be taken into consideration.

Based on what is clarified by circular number 24 of 2020, in compliance with the other requirements established by current regulations, the deduction must be calculated with an expense limit that varies according to the number of real estate units that make up the building (including the appurtenances ).

Crucial therefore remains the verification of the requirement of the prevalence of residential nature of the building.

The 110 per cent superbonus can only be accessed if the total area of ​​the residential units included in the building is more than 50 percent.

In this regard, the Revenue Agency underlines that:

“For the purpose of verifying the” residential “nature of the building, the cadastral area of ​​the appurtenances of the real estate units making up the building must not be counted.”

For example, a garage or a cellar belonging to a house or a warehouse belonging to a real estate unit for commercial use should not be considered.

In the event that the surface of the real estate units of a residential nature is not greater than half of the surface overall you cannot access the 110 percent superbonus.