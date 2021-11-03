Sports

no corporate coaches and maximum attention in five neighborhoods

It will be one armored transfer the one that awaits the Lazio to Marseille. Sarri’s team will leave this afternoon for the French town but when it will land there will be no company bus. As reported by the usual press review of Radiosei the patron Lotito he decided to rent a vehicle in France. Too many i risks also seen the previous ones: in the last meeting of the 2018 the coach had been damaged after being hit by a stone throw, this was the welcome that Inzaghi and his team received. In that trip the Marseille ultras unleashed a real one guerrilla. Hence the decision to ban the trip to the Olimpico and consequently also the transalpine one to Lazio fans.

In view of the race on Thursday it is therefore not recommended transit in five neighborhoods Marseille: the first, second, sixth, seventh and eighth are considered at risk and will therefore be manned.

Lazio, doubt Property for Marseille: today the decision

Raul Moro, father speaks: “We dreamed of this moment. Sarri? a blessing “

