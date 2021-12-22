“No court would agree to do that!”

In the Federal Council this afternoon, one of the topics on the agenda was that of capital gains. At the end of the meeting, the President of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina, spoke about the issues discussed during the Council.

The statements collected by TMW:

“With reference to capital gains, there must be objective criteria, it being understood that I think they would be refuted a second later. Today’s objective criteria would come from market laws, which are subjective in nature: no ordinary court will accept a criterion of this type, I say it today so we clear the field of misunderstandings“.

“There are other modalities we are working on, but only for the purposes of our internal evaluations: they cannot impact on the balance sheet level of joint-stock companies. Among other things, we must send the national licenses to the council of CONI, which sends them to COVIS: I received the approval, they were considered very stringent and severe, it seems to me that the modalities through which we proceed are clear “.

“The professional leagues, sometimes manifest difficulties, ask for interventions to save Italian football, ask us to go to the government and then suddenly believe that these things should not be done. I leave this cannibalization to the interested parties, I have to summarize all the components: there are rules and they must be respected “.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Corriere dello Sport, also Inter would have ended up in the crosshairs of the Power of attorney for the capital gains carried out in the sale of players, in an investigation that hypothesizes the crime of false accounting against unknown persons, that is without suspects.