“No crafty, make peace with yourself”

The physical problems accused by Chiellini and Bonucci, which made them unavailable for the match against Fiorentina, sparked the first controversies from a national perspective.

Italy must play the very delicate match against Switzerland, an important match in view of Qatar 2022 and it is not yet known whether the two Juventus defenders will be able to take the field or not.

As noted by the journalist Giovanni Capuano on twitter, the first insinuations on the physical conditions of Chiellini and Bonucci have already begun.

It is read:

“To say the level of discomfort we are getting used to (not resigning), there is the possibility of playing the decisive Italy-Switzerland without Bonucci and Chiellini is there who – many – thinks it is a trick not to go to the national team. , make peace with yourselves “.

