no crash diet for the return to “Matrix”

Carrie-Anne Moss

A full 18 years later, the actress reprized her role alongside Keanu Reeves in the latest chapter of the trilogy.

For her return to the “Matrix” franchise, Carrie-Anne Moss refused to go on an extreme diet.

When she wowed fans as Trinity in the sci-fi classic in 1999, the actress was 32.

And now, 18 years later, the actress has reprized her role alongside Keanu Reeves in the latest chapter of the trilogy. Revealing that while she trained hard to get back in shape, she didn’t feel the need to take drastic measures.

“It was important for me to let go of any construct in my mind that I needed to look like when I was 30,” Carrie-Anne Moss told The New York Times.

“I find that thinking about the past makes a woman despair, and I didn’t want any trace of despair – continues Moss -. I knew I wanted to look good, but I didn’t want to do a juice detox … I didn’t want to do all these extreme things. I laugh because I imagine how it would have gone, and maybe I would have felt better, I understood. “

«Someone – continues Moss – after the trial would have captured a small video, and watching the clip I would have thought:« Oh my God, I’m not cool at all! ». Actually I should just constantly relax that part of my brain. Because I chose that I would be quite like this. I could have chosen that pressure situation, and I chose not to have it. ‘

However, when Carrie-Anne Moss refused to put up with an extreme diet, it didn’t mean she was slowing down, as the hard training required for the role allowed her to get back into shape.

“Nothing will make you want to get back in shape faster than knowing you’ll see yourself on a big screen,” Moss explained. I had to train for months to get strong, get fit and learn fighting: it took a long time ».

The Matrix Resurrections is now in theaters.

