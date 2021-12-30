No, dear Grillo: young Italians are anything but socialists

Beppe Grillo argues that the new generations have embraced an idea of ​​a socialist world.

The good news, for the founder of the 5 Star Movement, is that his examination is partly correct: it is true that a portion of young people look favorably on welfare, therefore on the replacement income for work and so on. Sociologist Luca Ricolfi explained it well in his “The stately mass society“. An examination of how much the private savings of families of origin is influencing the approach of young people to the world of work would help the reasoning. From here to argue that the” Millennials “- as the comedian has titled his blog – they are “socialists” but there it passes.

Grillo’s discussion begins like this: “Today, millennials are much more commonly described as a hyper-politicized generation, embracing” woke “, progressive and anti-capitalist ideas.” . L’hyperpoliticization the comedian speaks of derives from a questionable observation. Closed political sections, very few street demonstrations, dead and buried idealisms, ideologies descended from above such as absolutist ecologism and so on: it is easier to ascertain the existence of a political neutralization or a depoliticization, such as those who gave birth to 5 Star Movement, prince of indefinite populism, should know well.

THE Millenials then they are the first, from 1945 onwards, to enjoy a lower socio-economic regime than that of previous generations. No generational group, from the post-war period to today, has lived worse than their parents. Yet, despite the statistics draw a collective difficulty in taking over the reins of one’s life, we are far from the 1968 riots. All this socialist politicization is not there: the Millenials, in a way that is perhaps all too respectful, tend to wait for the so-called Boomers to step aside. The aim is to carve out the right space in the world. There is little idealism in circulation: resignation prevails.

In short, more than on the side of the rediscovery of socialism, we are in full “dictatorship of the majority”, to put it in the words of Tocqueville but in an age-related key. Having said that, to disprove the theses of Grillo, who also presented a series of polls, the numbers are there. According to this survey by Bidimedia which dates back to last October, around 40% of young Italians would vote for the center-right, where there are no passions for the Venezuelan regime or for the People’s Republic of China. The 5 Star Movement, among the under 35s, is no longer popular: it is around 10%.

It is correct to say that several Italian boys have trusted in the 5 Star Movement to unlock theimpasse socio-economic: to testify, moreover, there is another case, namely that of the vote of the Millennials at the last political elections. But a generation raised on bread, merit, academic qualifications and zero purchase rights received, thanks to the amazing exploits of the government grillini, the proof of having accomplished (at least for those who voted for Di Maio, Conte and so on). via) an error of judgment. Grillo dreams of the socialist Millenials but, more likely, he will be forced to evaluate the effects of a generation that has become anti-grillina by a large majority and in a short time.