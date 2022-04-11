No deaths and zero ICU admissions, but 191 new Covid cases

No deaths, zero ICU admissions, but 191 new cases. This reads today’s Covid bulletin for the province of Piacenza.

The number of Piacentini dead since the beginning of the pandemic remain 1,764, while the infected rise to 70,656.

THE TREND OF COVID IN PIACENZA

THE SITUATION IN THE REGION

Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,326,313 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 4,565 more than yesterday, out of a total of 18,517 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 9,186 molecular and 9,331 rapid antigen tests .

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 24%.

The average age of new positives today is 45.1 years.

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units of Emilia-Romagna are 35 (-1 compared to yesterday, equal to -2.8%), the average age is 65.6 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,270 (+ 31 compared to yesterday, + 2.5%), average age 76 years.

The active cases, ie the actual patients, are 58,593 (+81). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are 57,288 (+51) overall, 97.7% of the total number of active cases.

The total number of people healed are 4,479 more than yesterday and reach 1,251,354.

Unfortunately, there are 5 deaths; in total, 16,366 people have died in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

THE SITUATION IN THE PROVINCES

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 902 new cases (out of a total of 274,518 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Reggio Emilia (690 out of 147,944); Modena (562 out of 204,941) and then Ravenna (with 489 out of 122,440) and Parma (430 out of 108,810), then Ferrara (365 out of 92,009) and Rimini (332 out of 127,559). Followed by Cesena (243 out of 74,440), Forlì (215 out of 62,138), Piacenza (191 out of 70,656). Finally, and the Imola district, with 146 new positive cases out of a total of 40,858 since the beginning of the pandemic.

THE VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 14.00 today a total of 10,311,295 doses were administered; of the total 3,776,648 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94%. The third doses made are 2,758,746.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/.