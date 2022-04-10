No deaths in Parma and 430 new cases of Covid. Intensive care patients remain stable (2)

Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,326,313 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 4,565 more than yesterday, out of a total of 18,517 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 9,186 molecular and 9,331 antigen tests quick.

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 24%.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,311,295 doses were administered; of the total 3,776,648 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94%. The third doses made are 2,758,746.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/.

Admissions

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 35 (-1 compared to yesterday, equal to -2.8%), the average age is 65.6 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, they are 1,270 (+ 31 compared to yesterday, + 2.5%), average age 76 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 in Parma (number unchanged compared to yesterday); 3 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 2 in Modena (unchanged); 13 in Bologna (unchanged from yesterday); 3 in Imola (unchanged); 2 in Ferrara (unchanged); 3 in Ravenna (unchanged); 2 in Cesena (unchanged); 5 in Rimini (-1). No hospitalization in Piacenza, nor in Forlì.

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 45.1 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 902 new cases (out of a total of 274,518 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Reggio Emilia (690 out of 147,944); Modena (562 out of 204,941) and then Ravenna (with 489 out of 122,440) and Parma (430 out of 108,810), then Ferrara (365 out of 92,009) and Rimini (332 out of 127,559). Followed by Cesena (243 out of 74,440), Forlì (215 out of 62,138), Piacenza (191 out of 70,465). Finally, and the Imola district, with 146 new positive cases out of a total of 40,858 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, ie the actual patients, are 58,593 (+81). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are 57,288 (+51) overall, 97.7% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

The total number of people healed are 4,479 more than yesterday and reach 1,251,354.

Unfortunately, there are 5 deaths:

1 in the province of Modena (an 87-year-old woman)

1 in the province of Ravenna (a 92-year-old man)

1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (a 94-year-old woman)

2 in the province of Rimini (an 84-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Ferrara, nor in the Imola district.

In total, there have been 16,366 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.