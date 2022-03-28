No deaths in Parma in the last 24 hours. 213 the new positives

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,268,538 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 3,187 more than yesterday, out of a total of 10,837 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,268 molecular and 5,569 antigen tests quick.

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 29.4%. This is a value that is not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed, which on holidays is lower than on other days and above all molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected.

Vaccinations

The anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 3 pm a total of 10,279,836 doses were administered; of the total 3,772,320 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.9%. The third doses made are 2,736,981.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/

Admissions

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 39 (+1 compared to yesterday, + 2.6%), the average age is 67.6 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,085 (+52 compared to yesterday, + 5%), average age 75.1 years.

On the territory, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Piacenza (unchanged compared to yesterday), 2 in Parma (unchanged); 4 in Reggio Emilia (-1); 2 in Modena (+1); 15 in Bologna (unchanged); 1 in the Imola district (unchanged), 2 in Ferrara (+1); 4 in Ravenna (unchanged); 2 in Cesena (unchanged); 6 in Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in intensive care in the province of Forlì (like yesterday).

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 42.1 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 855 new cases (out of a total of 262,459 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (418 out of 196,166); then Reggio Emilia (366 out of 140,010) and Ravenna (310 out of 116,771); then Ferrara (278 out of 87,692), Rimini (247 out of 123,470), Parma (213 out of 103,422), Cesena (180 out of 71,635); followed by Forlì (115 out of 59,823), Circondario Imolese (109 out of 39,177) and finally Piacenza, with 96 new positive cases out of a total of 67,913 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 47,331 (-747). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 46,207 (-800), 97.6% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

The total number of people healed are 3,928 more than yesterday and reach 1,204,978.

Unfortunately, there are 6 deaths:

1 in the province of Piacenza (a 90-year-old woman)

3 in the province of Reggio Emilia (three men, one of whom is 65 and the other two are 87)

1 in the Imola district (a 79-year-old man)

1 in the province of Ravenna (an 87-year-old woman).

There are no deaths in the provinces of ParmaModena, Bologna, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini.

In total, there have been 16,229 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

Compared to the past few days, 3 cases have been eliminated, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.

In Italy, the latest wave seems towards exhaustion: cases are decreasing but hospitalizations are increasing in 10 regions

The latest epidemic wave seems to be heading towards a gradual exhaustion: cases of Covid-19 in Italy tend to decrease, even if hospital admissions – while not reaching the alert threshold at the national level – are growing in 10 Regions. However, the situation appears to stabilize, with new daily cases reaching the plateau. An indication, say the experts, that we are heading towards a descent of the curve.

According to data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 27 March, the occupation of places in the area hospital wards by Covid patients is in fact stopped at 14% in Italy (exactly one year ago was at 43%) and therefore below the alert threshold set at 15%. However, in the last 24 hours it has grown in 10 regions and in 6 it exceeds 20%: these are Calabria (34%), Umbria (32%), Basilicata (29%), Sicily (25%), Marche (22%) and Puglia (21%). The employment of intensive care at the national level, on the other hand, is now stable at 5% compared to 40% reached exactly one year ago, and is below the alert threshold of 10% in all regions. A photograph that reflects, albeit with physiological fluctuations, the trend of infections which in the last 24 hours, highlights the bulletin of the Ministry of Health, reached 30,710 compared to 59,555 cases yesterday. The victims are 95, an increase compared to 82 yesterday. Out of a total of 211,535 molecular and antigenic swabs carried out, the positivity rate was 14.5% (down from 15.5% the previous day). As for hospitalizations, there are 487 patients in intensive care, 23 more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits, and the hospitalized in ordinary wards are 9,496 (+315). An overall picture that seems to be moving towards a phase of improvement, as explained by the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta: “We find ourselves in a plateau of new daily cases of contagion that have stabilized for about seven days at around 70-71 thousands. Likely – he says – this is a prelude to a descent of the curve, hoping that there will not be a spread of the infection in the northern regions. The very strange thing about this consistent increase in cases is in fact given by the increase in infections mainly in the central and southern regions while the large northern regions have remained with substantially stable cases “. However, “if the circulation of the virus remains this – he reassures – we should not have particular problems”, while the mathematician of the CNR Giovanni Sebastiani calculates that in the second half of last week the peak in the percentage of positive molecular tests for diagnosis was reached of the SarsCoV2 virus.

On the vaccination campaign front, however, there is a stalemate. In the last seven days (21-27 March), the Gimbe Foundation warns, we have in fact recorded a further -25% of new vaccinated and this descent also concerns third doses and vaccinations in the pediatric field which have a coverage of only 33.6 %. A stalemate considered risky, while in the United States the authorization for the use of a fourth dose of an mRna vaccine against Covid for those aged 50 and over should be coming soon, according to various media. The invitation to prudence remains for everyone. This was clearly indicated by the president of the Higher Health Council Franco Locatelli, according to whom “in fact the pandemic is never over and therefore, although Italy is in a decidedly favorable situation as regards the level of vaccination coverage, it must not never fail to pay attention to the responsibility of individual behaviors “. This is also because, Locatelli warns, “we do not think that the Omicron variant is a common cold”. It can be for subjects covered by a vaccination cycle but certainly, concludes the president of the CSS, “it is not for those who are not adequately immunized”.