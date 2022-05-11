NewsWorld

“No Dominican who knows English is below the poverty level”

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, assured this Tuesday that no Dominican with knowledge of the English language is below the poverty level. The president’s statements were offered to the communicator Sergio Carlo, who interviewed him in an Open Forum on his YouTube channel “El Antinoti”.

Abinader said that this situation is due to the fact that Dominicans who know and speak English as a second language have access to higher quality jobs in the Dominican Republic.

Read more: President Abinader recognizes deficiencies of 9-1-1

“That is why there is also the English program that we have started now, there is also the polytechnic program that we are changing in a plan to change more than 70 high schools also into polytechnics. We are also making a plan to include much more children in initial education,” said the president during the interview.

The president considered that achieving this goal will also improve the educational terms of the country, which will help Dominican students obtain better results in the evaluations that are made at the international level to classify the educational level of the Dominican Republic.

Abinader recognized that the two great reforms that the Government has are the reform and efficiency of the educational sector and the police sector. “Those are the big challenges, remains that have never really been addressed in the way that we are doing them.”

Abinader excused the current non-compliance with these challenges due to the urgency that the COVID pandemic presented to the Dominican government, which had to “attend” other emergencies.

