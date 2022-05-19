“No doubt. It’s the best 9 I’ve ever seen…”

Despite the fact that throughout his brilliant career he rubbed shoulders with some of the best centre-forwards of the time, Lionel Messi has confirmed on several occasions that no one has amazed him as much as the eternal Ronaldo Nazário.

The Ballon d’Or winner, who is also the footballer who has won the European Golden Shoe the most times, agreed with what was said by other figures of Ronaldinho’s stature, Kaka , Zinedine Zidane, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Karim Benzema and Sergio Agüero: No other 9 compares to The Phenomenon.

For several years, while still at FC Barcelona, ​​the Argentine genius identified the two-time Brazilian world champion as the best puncher he had ever seen in his life.

First, during a concentration (2017) with the Argentine national team, he commented: “I have already said what Ronaldo means to me as a player. Of the attackers I’ve seen, the best. The best I’ve seen of strikers. Later I had the opportunity to meet him personally and the truth is that he is a phenomenon. I’ve seen him many times and he’s as spectacular as a person.

And later, in a conversation (2019) with TyCSports, he reiterated the deep admiration he has for the striker who won El Pichichi at both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid:

“Ronaldo was a phenomenon. I’ve always said that, of the strikers I’ve seen, for me he was the best of them all. Of those I saw play, it was impressive.

Messi was just a 10-year-old boy when R9 had already won the Ballon d’Or in world football’s top flight. Although he came to have him as a rival, the Rosario-born was part of the generation that grew up seeing the Brazilian legend’s era of dominance. So, given that, his statements are very understandable.