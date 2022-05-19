Entertainment

“No doubt. It’s the best 9 I’ve ever seen…”

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Despite the fact that throughout his brilliant career he rubbed shoulders with some of the best centre-forwards of the time, Lionel Messi has confirmed on several occasions that no one has amazed him as much as the eternal Ronaldo Nazário.

The Ballon d’Or winner, who is also the footballer who has won the European Golden Shoe the most times, agreed with what was said by other figures of Ronaldinho’s stature, Kaka , Zinedine Zidane, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Karim Benzema and Sergio Agüero: No other 9 compares to The Phenomenon.

For several years, while still at FC Barcelona, ​​the Argentine genius identified the two-time Brazilian world champion as the best puncher he had ever seen in his life.

First, during a concentration (2017) with the Argentine national team, he commented: “I have already said what Ronaldo means to me as a player. Of the attackers I’ve seen, the best. The best I’ve seen of strikers. Later I had the opportunity to meet him personally and the truth is that he is a phenomenon. I’ve seen him many times and he’s as spectacular as a person.

And later, in a conversation (2019) with TyCSports, he reiterated the deep admiration he has for the striker who won El Pichichi at both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid:

“Ronaldo was a phenomenon. I’ve always said that, of the strikers I’ve seen, for me he was the best of them all. Of those I saw play, it was impressive.

Messi was just a 10-year-old boy when R9 had already won the Ballon d’Or in world football’s top flight. Although he came to have him as a rival, the Rosario-born was part of the generation that grew up seeing the Brazilian legend’s era of dominance. So, given that, his statements are very understandable.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nicole Kidman, Dakota Johnson and other celebrities who were left to see the natural in a movie

2 mins ago

Avatar 2: Who’s who, all the details of new actors and characters, video

13 mins ago

Adamari López teaches us how to wear the tailored suit with elephant leg pants to look tall

24 mins ago

Gigi Hadid updates this cult summer hairstyle

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button