No, Dwayne Johnson will not be Santa Claus in Red One

As we know, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jeff Bezos, founder and president of Amazon, have joined forces for a Christmas movie, the title of which is supposed to be Red One. At the direction we will find Jake Kasdan, name behind Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, but as far as the history of the film is concerned, the details are very few at the moment. One thing, however, is certain: Dwayne Johnson he will not play Santa Claus. It was the producer Hiram Garcia to confirm this during a recent interview

He’s funny, he doesn’t play Santa. For some reason, everyone thinks it’s Santa Claus. His role is not Santa Claus but he is in any case a fantastic character. We are seriously thrilled. The plan is to start shooting next year. We are very happy to have Jake Kasdan behind the camera, because he is a master of that genre and is perfect for the tone we want to give to the film. It’s a little “Hobbs & Shaw” meeting “Guardians of the Galaxy”, meeting “Miracle on 34th Street”. It will take the mythology of Christmas and turn it upside down. Seriously, it’s hard to find another Christmas movie that remembers him. I don’t think anything like this has ever been done. […] We hope it is ready for 2023.

A mix of Hobbs & Shaw and Miracle on 34th street

Johnson, just like Hiram Garcia, he called the film “a mix of Hobbs & Shaw and Miracle on 34th Street.” Chris Morgan – name behind Fast & Furious 5, 6, 7, 8 and Hobbs & Shaw – will take care of the script.

The plan is to start shooting in 2022, with plans to release the film at Christmas 2023.

The film will be produced by Seven Bucks Production, Johnson’s production house, in partnership with Amazon Studios. Kasdan will also participate as a producer with his The Detective Agency.