“No escape from arrest, report falsehoods”

CAGLIARI – A year finale from nightmare for Nahitan Nandez , midfielder of the Cagliari and Uruguay who tested positive at Covid on his return to Italy from holidays and it was reported at home by his ex-partner Sarah García Mauri for domestic, psychological and patrimonial violence. A complaint that led to the Power of attorney of the fourth district of Maldonado to dispose of his arrest : as reported by ‘ Telemundo ‘the agents of Police they headed for hers home but it was there to answer at home mother , who told the police that Nandez had left the Uruguay to return to Italy the day before.

The statement from the midfielder

And from its isolation in Sardinia the player defends himself: “I filed a criminal complaint to prove the falsehood of the facts told “, he explains in a press release broadcast by the television channel ‘Subrayado’, in which he adds that there has been no leak: “My departure from Uruguay took place on December 29 because I had to join me again to my club in Italy for the 31st, so before the complaint filed against me “. Nandez has faith in justice: “As father I have hired and will continue to hire all obligations that belong to me, with the calm to have acted with responsibility and respect, waiting for the truth and I am right “.