“No escape from Uruguay, false facts told”

An arrest warrant in his homeland hangs on the Cagliari midfielder: he was denounced for domestic violence

Nahitan Nandez goes to counterattack. The midfielder of the Cagliari, where he is in quarantine due to the positivity to Covid-19, replies to the news coming from Uruguay: a arrest warrant after ex-partner Sarah Garcia Mauri has it reported for domestic violence. “I presented one criminal complaint to prove the falsity of the facts reported“reads the player’s statement published by the Subrayado television channel.

The police did not find the player at home, who had already left for Italy as he had to present himself at the Cagliari retreat. And Nandez also wanted to clarify this point since someone had even talked about an “escape” from the country: “I left on December 29 as I had to return to my club on December 31. So it is clear that I left before the complaint filed against me. My family and my children are the most important thing for me, I wait for justice to investigate the veracity of the events and prove me right: I’m calm “.

See also



Cagliari

Cagliari, from Uruguay: arrest warrant for Nandez

