No Exit, the new Disney Plus TV series -VIDEO

Finally, the trailer for No Exit is available, the new thriller by 20th Century Studios, which will be available on February 25th exclusively on Hulu in the USA and on Disney + and Star + internationally. The official poster and synopsis were also released. Directed by Damien Power, it will amaze lovers of the genre. Here is the official trailer.

It is available, after a long wait, the trailer for No Exitthriller directed by Damien Power and based on the Taylor Adams novel of 2017. His arrival had already been advance online and the film is scheduled to release on February 25 both in the US and internationally on Disney +. Let’s see what we know about this promising new film.

What do we know about the film

No Exit is directed by Damien Power, director of Killing Ground, based on a screenplay by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man and the Wasp). The film is based on Taylor Adams’ 2017 novel and produced by PGA Award winner Scott Frank (The chess queen).

Among interpreters there are Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Top Gun 2), David Rysdahl (Nine Days), Dale Dickey (A cold winter), Mila Harris (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan) and Dennis Haysbert (Act of faith). The official synopsis.

Here it is below: “In No ExitHavana Rose Liu (Mayday) debuts as hero in the role of Darby, a young woman on a trip to a family emergency who, blocked by a blizzard, is forced to find shelter in a rest area highway with a group of strangers. When he discovers one girl kidnapped in a van in the parking lot, he launches into a terrifying struggle between life and death to find out who the kidnapper is ”.

When and where it will come out

The film is scheduled for release on February 25 on Disney + internationally and on Hulu in the US. Hulu is a important streaming service which offers live and on-demand TV programs and movies with and without advertising. It is part of the industry Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution and it is the only service it offers to viewers instant access to current shows of all major US TV networks.

On Hulu they are also found hit movie And original series like the Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning series The Handmaid’s Tale And The Act; the series RamyGolden Globe Award Winner, Emmy Award Nominated and Peabody Winner; and the Emmy Award-nominated series Pen15in addition to the hit series Many small fires by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Normal People, The Great, Hillary And Solar Opposites.

On Hulu they are also available the documentary film Oscar® and Emmy nominated Minding the Gapthe Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominated The United States versus Billie Holiday ei acclaimed original films by critics Palm Springs – Live like there’s no tomorrow, Run And I’m not introducing mine.