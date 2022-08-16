No extreme diets or small portions: this is how Scarlett Johansson eats to stay in shape

As is the case with all Hollywood actresses, Johansson takes care of her body and her figure, but the truth is that she does not submit to rigorous eating plans, on the contrary, the actress eats very well, even allowing herself certain caloric foods from time to time. when.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 15, 2022 11:56 a.m.

Scarlett Johnson She has a figure that has been praised for years, which has allowed her, without underestimating her talent, to become one of the most beloved heroines in cinema. Training and eating well is part of Scarlett’s routine in order to maintain her curvaceous image, because as happens to any woman, the years do not pass in vain.

No crash dieting or skimpy portions: this is how Scarlett Johansson eats to stay in shape.

But though you might believe johansson eat tiny portions or just lettuce, the truth is that his diet is very balanced and he even has the luxury of eating extra calories such as those provided by the Spanish omelette, a dish he usually eats for breakfast.

Once a week, the actress also has the luxury of eating junk food, and among her favorites are Pizza, Noodlesdanish sausages and pdanish asteles.

The rest of the days, the diet of Scarlett is based on vegetables, lean meats Y fruitsbut in the mornings the actress usually eats with a little more calories or fat, because being the first meal of the day, the body converts all this into energy.

Lean protein and vegetables are the basis of Johansson’s diet.

The actress fervently believes that to lose weight you must give up strict diets, as well as limit food intake to the extreme, the key is in balanced meals, full of nutrientslow in calories and rich in vitamins Y trace elements.