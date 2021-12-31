no “Fast & Furious 10”

The actor explained why he will not be taking part in the latest installment of the franchise

On the contrary. Dwayne Johnson he categorically refused the invitation via social made to him by Vin Diesel to return to the cast of Fast & Furious 10. A few months ago Vin Diesel had publicly asked Johnson to put aside the misunderstandings of the past and return on the occasion of the two chapters that will permanently close the franchise.

During an interview with the CNN Johnson, however, explained why he will not be in Fast & Furious 10 and how he found that post by Diesel inappropriate:

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. Last June, when Vin and I hooked up not on social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm but friendly with mine. words and I said that I would always support the cast and cheer for the success of the franchise, but that there was no possibility of returning. I also spoke privately with my partners at Universal, who were all very supportive, because they understand the problem “.

Johnson continued and did not mince words when it came to having his say on Diesel’s social move:

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of her manipulation. I didn’t like that she brought out her children in the post, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out. We had talked about this months ago and had reached a “Understanding clear. My goal has always been to end my incredible journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s a shame this public dialogue has muddled the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the universe.” Fast and in its ability to consistently deliver to the public, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter. “

Johnson will therefore not appear in Fast & Furious 10, but will instead star in the sequel to Hobbs & Shaw, another film that will expand the cinematic universe Fast & Furious. The screenwriter Chris Morgan will return to write the sequel, while the name of the director is not yet known. Johnson recently dubbed this sequel as “the antithesis of what the movies are about Fast & Furious I’m generally “and will write the definitive ending to Luke Hobbs’ character.