“No fence against Genoa”

“We can’t afford to stick, we have to play a good game with serenity, tranquility and technique”. Massimiliano Allegri plays the charge ahead of the home match that Juventus will play against Genoa on the 16th matchday of Serie A.

“We must return to victory at home against Genoa that comes from two defeats and an equal with Shevchenko, a very good coach despite his young age who has achieved excellent results with Ukraine. Also because in my history with Juventus the matches with Genoa have always been difficult and complicated “, says the Juventus coach.

Training chapter: “Pellegrini and Kulusevski should play, in Salerno there were many young players on the field and this confirms the good work we are doing with the club. Then there are others who are more mature but must recover, therefore, also considering the next ones close engagements, someone will rest. Locatelli plays tomorrow, he is still fine, at the limit he has to recover mental and not physical energies, but now he is fine “.

“De Sciglio and McKennie will be back next week; Ramsey is still sick – the Livorno coach continues -. Rabiot plays in the national team in the two midfielders, and the midfield player does better. Morata has entered well as well as Kean, tomorrow I will evaluate who I do not know if Arthur will play, tomorrow morning I will evaluate the situations. He is working well and is a great professional, because when he was called into question he always did well “.

Finally on Bernardeschi: “He’s fine even though he hasn’t done so well in the last two training sessions.”