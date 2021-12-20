No FIA Gala, Hamilton ‘disappoints’ a small fan – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The traditional FIA end-of-year awards ceremony, in which the protagonists of the sporting season just ended in the various categories of motorsport are celebrated, was heavily influenced this year by the fierce controversy after the Abu Dhabi GP who pitted Mercedes against the Federation. To give a concrete signal in response to the decisions made in Yas Marina’s race by F1 Race Director Michael Masi, the Brackley team has deliberately chosen not to show up in Paris or with the W12 – the winning car of the constructors’ title – nor with team principal Toto Wolff, nor with Lewis Hamilton, who finished second in the drivers’ standings after the controversial championship final.

Wolff and Hamilton’s decision, explained in a tough press conference by the Austrian manager himself, caused a lot of discussion. In fact, at the regulatory level, all the top three finishers in the drivers’ championship are expected to attend the end-of-year ceremony. In this way the Englishman has committed a violation of the sporting regulations that will be evaluated shortly by the new president of the FIA, Mohammed Bin Sulayem. The absence of Hamilton, however, although understandable on an emotional level after such a strong disappointment, created a great one displeasure in a small fan of # 44, the young karting talent Zack Zhu.

The little Frenchman, who during this season – at the age of nine – won his first local title in the Ile de France championship, was among the children called to award the top three in the Formula 1 world championship in the sumptuous Parisian ceremony. Zhu is a Hamilton fan, so much so that he has replicated the colors of his idol on the helmet, complete with the first ‘star’, on the model of the British champion. However, the absence of the Mercedes driver from the party room of the Louvre Museum prevented Zack from fulfilling his dream and meeting his idol. “I couldn’t wait to bring the trophy to show you my helmet with the first star, but you weren’t there. In my heart you are the greatest driver “ wrote Zhu on Instagram, tagging Hamilton himself and ‘consoling himself’ with some selfies together with Max Verstappen, Sebastien Ogier, Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, defined “My favorite F1 team manager“.