“No” from Haaland to City! The ‘9’ would prioritize his arrival at…

The ‘race’ for Erling Haland seems to be far from defined. Although Real Madrid and Manchester City are the two teams with the largest ‘portfolio’ to take the striker, the truth is that he does not take any ‘side’ only for the money. This is something that would put FC Barcelona back in the biddingafter his signing was practically ruled out a few weeks ago.

And it is that according to new information revealed by the newspaper ‘Telegraph’, the norwegian would have rejected an offer from City for about 28 million euros net per season. The English do not rule out continuing to increase their proposal, but to date there would be no agreement between the two. This gives the feeling that the striker is determined to end up in LaLiga, where Barça and Madrid await him.

The ‘citizens’ have wanted to convince the ‘9’ through their powerful financial muscle, after failing in their attempt to sign Harry Kane last summer. Now, the question that hovers is whether Haaland has a better offer on his table economically or would he be placing the sports project above even if you enter much lower emoluments.

Everything is defined in April

Both the footballer himself and his environment want to make a decision during the last days of April. The only sure thing is that he will leave Borussia Dortmund despite having a valid contract until 2024, and it would not be surprising if his new destination is Madrid. The meringues have been ‘tightening’ for a few weeks and could have presented a higher economic offer.

For its part, Barça has reached the limit of its possibilities and they expect the ‘killer’ to bet on Xavi Hernández’s project, since he will have all the facilities to be the team leader and become the best player in the world at the Camp Nou. The table is served and it seems that with each passing day it is more uncertain to predict Haaland’s future.