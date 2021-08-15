News

No gear, no problem! Three Ways To Earn Bitcoin With Cloud Mining And Staking From CoinTelegraph

No gear, no problem! Three ways to earn Bitcoins with cloud mining and staking

The rapid comeback of (BTC) above $ 46,000 has renewed the price forecast with a target of $ 100,000 by the end of 2021, as the effects of the measures against the mining sector in China slowly begin to wear off and the hash rate of the Bitcoin network shows signs of recovery.

Average Bitcoin Hash Rate vs. price. Source: Glassnode One of the secondary benefits of the crackdown on mining in China is that it has reduced barriers to entry, which has proven to have provided profits in both bull and bear market times.

Bitcoin mining is one of the few ways that investors can invest in BTC without buying it directly on the market, and it is fast becoming a sector dominated by large operators who can afford the energy and maintenance costs required to run a mining business. .

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

